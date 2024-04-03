Ghana deputy manager John Paintsil graces Civil Service Week celebration

Deputy Coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil - on Wednesday graced the Civil Service Week celebration at the Accra Sports Stadium as a Special Guest.

The former national defender was invited to grace the occasion that brought all civil service departments in Accra together to celebrate their week.

Paintsil was invited as the special guest for the occasion and did the ceremonial kickoff for the football competitions, in both male and female categories to start.

Addressing the enthusiastic workers ahead of the start of the games, the Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh could not hide his admiration for John Paintsil and his indelible contributions to the senior national teams.

“John has been a very disciplined servant of this nation,” he said.

“His dedication and commitment to the national team during his playing days are unmatched.

“It is on this note that I want all of us to recognize John for his hard work, dedication and commitment to the nation. We are honoured to have him grace this occasion,” he added.

Paintsil was recently appointed as one of the assistant coaches for the Black Stars after completing his CAF License B Coaching Course.

His incredible playing career spans from Israel through to England where he played for West Ham United, Leicester City and Fulham FC.