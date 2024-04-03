Trabzonspor ordered to play six games behind closed doors after fan violence

Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six games behind closed doors after violence broke out following last month's Turkish Super Lig defeat by Fenerbahce.

Fans ran on to the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players and security forces at Papara Park in Trabzon.

Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Egribayat were given one-game bans for fighting with rival fans.

Trabzonspor have also been fined 3m Turkish lira (£75,000).

Egemen Korkmaz, Trabzonspor's coach, has been banned from the dressing room and bench for one match for fighting with a rival player.

Fenerbahce's Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was seen knocking one pitch invader to the ground, was not sanctioned.

The punishments were decided following a meeting of the Turkish Football Federation's disciplinary council.

On Tuesday, Fenerbahce members voted against a proposal to withdraw from the Turkish Super Lig in response to the violence.

In the match at Trabzonspor, tensions started to rise in the 87th minute when objects were thrown on to the field after Michy Batshuayi scored what proved to be the winner for the visitors.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the incidents were "absolutely unacceptable".

The Turkish Football Federation called the events "unacceptable" and said in a statement that "the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents".

Fenerbahce are second in Super Lig after 30 games - two points behind leaders Galatasaray - and are scheduled to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.