ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Trabzonspor ordered to play six games behind closed doors after fan violence

By BBC
Football News Fans of Trabzonspor stormed the pitch after the full-time whistle following Fenerbahce's late winner
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Fans of Trabzonspor stormed the pitch after the full-time whistle following Fenerbahce's late winner

Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six games behind closed doors after violence broke out following last month's Turkish Super Lig defeat by Fenerbahce.

Fans ran on to the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players and security forces at Papara Park in Trabzon.

Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Egribayat were given one-game bans for fighting with rival fans.

Trabzonspor have also been fined 3m Turkish lira (£75,000).

Egemen Korkmaz, Trabzonspor's coach, has been banned from the dressing room and bench for one match for fighting with a rival player.

Fenerbahce's Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was seen knocking one pitch invader to the ground, was not sanctioned.

The punishments were decided following a meeting of the Turkish Football Federation's disciplinary council.

On Tuesday, Fenerbahce members voted against a proposal to withdraw from the Turkish Super Lig in response to the violence.

In the match at Trabzonspor, tensions started to rise in the 87th minute when objects were thrown on to the field after Michy Batshuayi scored what proved to be the winner for the visitors.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the incidents were "absolutely unacceptable".

The Turkish Football Federation called the events "unacceptable" and said in a statement that "the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents".

Fenerbahce are second in Super Lig after 30 games - two points behind leaders Galatasaray - and are scheduled to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Students and focal persons at the event in Begoro Let's empower students to use mother language in school - World Vision Ghana adv...

3 hours ago

LGBTQ: Under no condition should the nation accept this practice —Apostle Thompson Noamesi LGBTQ: Under no condition should the nation accept this practice — Apostle Thomp...

3 hours ago

Let's not do anything to destroy NPP's chances; the 'losing team' NDC can go ahead to misbehave —Nana Akomea on 'we won't give power to NDC' comment Let's not do anything to destroy NPP's chances; the 'losing team' NDC can go ahe...

4 hours ago

Stop this inappropriate marriage now; they've breached the law —Nana Akomea slams Nungua Traditional Council Stop this inappropriate marriage now; they've breached the law — Nana Akomea sla...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Akufo-Addo Release the KPMG audit on SML; don't sit on it — Prof Gyampo tells Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, Lawyer Portia Acheampong, Aaron Prince Duah and Kwesi Nyantakyi Mad rush for Ejisu seat

4 hours ago

GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMGs audit report GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMG’s audit report

4 hours ago

Lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo dies in Dubai Lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo dies in Dubai

4 hours ago

Were yet to decide on contesting Ejisu by-election, we're still mourning – NDC We’re yet to decide on contesting Ejisu by-election, we're still mourning – NDC

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has ordered suspension of electricity export – Atta Akyea Akufo-Addo has ordered suspension of electricity export – Atta Akyea

Just in....
body-container-line