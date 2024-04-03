ModernGhana logo
Getafe ordered to partially close stand for three matches following racist abuse

By BBC
1 HOUR AGO
The Spanish Football Federation has ordered Getafe to partially close their central stand for three matches as punishment for racist and xenophobic abuse by their fans last weekend.

Saturday's La Liga game was paused in the 68th minute when Getafe fans hurled abuse at Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna and manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The match restarted after two and a half minutes with no further incidents.

Getafe have also been fined 27,000 euros (£23,000).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands at Estadio Coliseum must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.

Getafe sit 11th in La Liga and the partial stadium closure will run across their next three home fixtures against Real Sociedad (21 April), Athletic Bilbao (5 May) and Atletico Madrid (15 May).

Later on Saturday, Spanish third-division club Rayo Majadahonda walked off the field and refused to return in their match at Sestao after Senegalese goalkeeper Sheikh Sarr was allegedly racially abused.

Last month, Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius said he felt "less and less" like playing football because of the repeated racism he has faced during his time in Spain.

Last season there were 10 racist incidents against 23-year-old Vinicius reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

On Tuesday, Spain and Brazil drew 3-3 in a friendly which was played as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of Vinicius.

