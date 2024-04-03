ModernGhana logo
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany charged with misconduct after red card at Chelsea

By BBC
Football News
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vincent Kompany said he apologised to officials after the draw at Chelsea

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after he was sent off during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The manager was dismissed by referee Darren England for protesting against a penalty decision that led to a red card for defender Lorenz Assignon.

Kompany said later that the standard of refereeing in this season's Premier League "hasn't been good enough".

The former Belgium defender has until Friday to respond to the charge.

"It's alleged that the manager's language and/or behaviour around the 40th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned their integrity," an FA statement read.

Assignon was shown a second yellow card shortly before half-time for fouling Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kompany was sent to the stands for his reaction.

Six Burnley players have been sent off in 30 games this season, the highest number of any Premier League team.

Speaking after the game, Kompany said he is "not shying away" from giving feedback to officials and does not have "any issues with being fined".

Burnley are 19th in the Premier League and travel to Everton on Saturday.

