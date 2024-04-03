ModernGhana logo
I harbor no regret choosing to play for Ghana - Inaki Williams

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has expressed that he has no regrets about his choice to play for Ghana.

At 29 years old, Williams, who previously represented Spain at the Under-21 level and earned one senior squad appearance in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016, made the decision to represent the Black Stars in August 2022.

He debuted for the Ghanaian national team a month later.

Since transitioning to Ghana, Williams has made 17 appearances for the country, scoring once during that span.

Although some Ghanaians have criticized his performances, Williams remains steadfast in his decision.

"I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don’t regret representing the country of my parents and my family, returning to my roots, being able to travel more, and reconnecting with my loved ones in Ghana," he shared with Club del Deportista.

"Admittedly, things didn’t unfold as we all hoped, but both in terms of sports and personally, it has been beneficial for me. In fact, I believe I am experiencing one of my best moments, thanks to this decision."

Despite his challenges with Ghana, Williams continues to enjoy a successful spell in front of goal for Bilbao, having scored 11 times in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Additionally, he has contributed five assists while playing on the wings.

Having missed the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda, Inaki Williams is expected to return to the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Uganda in June later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
