He has been unlucky with injuries - Asmaoah Gyan backs Thomas Partey to regain his form

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has lauded Thomas Partey as a once-in-a-generation talent, expressing Ghana's longing for him on the field amidst his struggles with injuries.

The Arsenal midfielder has faced a challenging season, enduring a four-month hiatus due to a muscle injury sustained last October.

His absence was felt keenly during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, and he hasn't featured for the Black Stars since October last year.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Gyan emphasized the significant gap left by Partey's absence, attributing it to his exceptional talent and unfortunate injury setbacks.

“It’s unfortunate that we miss a player like Thomas Partey. He is a generational talent. This year the injuries have slowed him down a little. You can’t blame him for that.”

Gyan also defended Partey against undue criticism, highlighting the challenges of returning to form after a prolonged injury absence.

“Even when he comes back it’ll take time for him to get back to his normal level. Sometimes when people criticize a player coming back from injury it’s unfair but Partey has just been unlucky with injuries.

Partey recently made his comeback, featuring in three substitute appearances since his return from injury.

Having debuted for the Black Stars in 2016, the former Atletico Madrid star has amassed 47 caps and scored 13 goals for his national team.

He aims to reclaim his spot in the Black Stars' lineup for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).