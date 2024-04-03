ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: I can only support John Paintsil's appointment - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars: I can only support John Paintsil's appointment - Asamoah Gyan
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has backed John Paintsil's appointment as assistant coach of the Black Stars.

Following the reappointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach, Paintsil, who is a former Ghana defender has been drafted into the technical team.

Joining the team are also Joseph Laumann, and Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper's trainer.

While some football fans have expressed their displeasure over Paintsil's appointment, Gyan, who played with Paintsil at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups in Germany and South Africa respectively said the role was no more than his former teammate deserved.

"John (Paintsil) sacrificed a lot for the national team but people seem to forget. After retirement, he went to coach in South Africa as an assistant and gathered relevant experience," he told Asempa FM.

"If you look at his life after retirement, all he’s done is coach. So if I look at his records and what he has done, I can only support his appointment to the assistant’s role," Gyan added.

Painstil played for the Black Stars from 2001 to 2013. For ten of those years – between 2003 and 2013.

