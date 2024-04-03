ModernGhana logo
Build Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus - Asamoah Gyan urges Otto Addo

Football News Build Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus - Asamoah Gyan urges Otto Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan believes the technical team of the Black Stars must build the team around Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old attacker has become a key figure for the senior national team since making his debut in 2019 under Kwesi Appiah.

Having made 26 appearances, the West Ham United attacker has scored nine times and has become one of the fans' favourites due to his impact.

However, Gyan speaking on Asempa FM urged the technical handlers of the national team to build the team around the former Ajax attacker.

"So far it's obvious - Mohammed Kudus," Gyan said when quizzed about who should be the face of the new Black Stars project. "During my era, we had a lot of good players and eventually it got to my turn.

"At the moment, it's Mohammed Kudus. He's the only Ghanaian player performing well now in Europe and he is doing it in the Premier League.

"Even in Africa, he is the only one doing so well in Europe. So we have to just support him."

Kudus has been impressive so far in his maiden season with West Ham since arriving from Ajax in the summer.

He has 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 games for the Hammers in the 2023/24 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

