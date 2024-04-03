Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr. fighting at Cicero Stadium for Chicago Golden Gloves finals

03.04.2024 LISTEN

Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr., the 20-time National Champion, is set to make history once again as he steps into the ring for the Golden Gloves Finals on April 13 at 7:00 PM at Cicero Stadium, Cicero, Il.

Awinongya’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his relentless pursuit of excellence has captivated boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

From Passion to Championship

Boxing wasn’t initially Awinongya Jr.'s passion; it was his father’s. However, destiny had other plans. Jo Jo’s relentless spirit and unwavering dedication led him to numerous victories, including a unanimous win over David Lona, securing his spot in the next stage of the USA Boxing competition. His Ghanaian heritage and American upbringing have shaped him into a formidable force, both inside and outside the ring.

Golden Gloves: A Legacy of Champions

The Golden Gloves tournament, steeped in history, has been the proving ground for countless boxing legends. Established in 1928, it has consistently showcased the best amateur boxers across the United States. Here are some past champions who left an indelible mark on the sport:

Joe Louis: The “Brown Bomber” dominated the heavyweight division in the 1930s and '40s. His Golden Gloves victories paved the way for a legendary professional career.

Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali): Before he became “The Greatest,” Ali won six Golden Gloves titles. His charisma and skill captivated audiences long before he floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee.

Sugar Ray Leonard: A dazzling boxer with lightning-fast hands, Leonard claimed the Golden Gloves title in 1973. His professional career included epic battles with Roberto Durán and Thomas Hearns.

Oscar De La Hoya: The “Golden Boy” won the Golden Gloves championship in 1989. His Olympic gold medal and subsequent pro career solidified his status as a boxing icon.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Before his undefeated professional record, Mayweather shone in the Golden Gloves. His defensive prowess and technical brilliance were evident even then.

Meet and Greet with Jo Jo

This Golden Gloves presents a unique opportunity for fans to finally meet and greet Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr. People will get a chance to interact with the rising star, capture memorable photos, and secure autographs. Jo Jo’s humility and approachability make this event a must-attend for boxing enthusiasts and aspiring athletes alike.

Join Us for the Thrilling Showdown

Don’t miss this electrifying moment as Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr. steps into the spotlight once again. The Golden Gloves Finals promise intense action, fierce competition, and a display of boxing mastery. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the sport, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

His supporters will be among the crowd including Hawk Joliet, Sibley Store Fixtures, Team Ayala, X's and O's Bar and Grill, Thor General Contracting, Mickey's Tire & Service, Chicago Sports and Fitness, The Forge, Ethic Roofing, James A Rowan, Al Bawadi Grill, Captain Coolers, Sam Colonna Boxing, Roosevelt McCullum former Golden Gloves Champion from Joliet, IL, The Progressive Minds Show (TPMS), ECCSC Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, DTM Metacafe, Deborah Summers, and Bare Knuckles Entertainment.

Event Details: