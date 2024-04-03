ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NBA: Joel Embiid returns from injury as Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City Thunder

By BBC
Basketball NBA: Joel Embiid returns from injury as Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City Thunder
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Joel Embiid said a two-month injury lay-off was "mentally" tough as he returned to help the Philadelphia 76ers pick up a 109-105 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Embiid, 30, suffered a knee injury in a 119-107 defeat at the Golden State Warriors on 31 January.

The Cameroonian marked his return to the court at Wells Fargo Center with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

"This one took a toll mentally. I just wanted to come back," Embiid said.

"I'm only going to get better but this one has been the hardest by far, especially mentally."

The 76ers lost 18 of their 30 games while Embiid was sidelined and are eighth in the Eastern Conference, dropping into the play-in positions after previously sitting in the automatic post-season spots.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic scored 42 points with six assists and 16 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets to a 110-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The victory moved the Nuggets to the top of the Western Conference at the expense of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drop to second after a second loss in four.

The Dallas Mavericks' seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 104-100 defeat against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins top-scored for the hosts with 23 points to make it five wins on the bounce for Golden State.

The Los Angeles Lakers sealed a 128-111 victory against the Toronto Raptors, consigning the Canadian franchise to a 14th successive loss.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points with seven assists, while LeBron James added 23 points.

Domantas Sabonis extended his post-merger NBA record of consecutive double-doubles, having achieved that feat in 58 successive games, with 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-95.

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality. By STUART TIBAWESWA AFPFile Uganda court rejects petition against harsh anti-gay law

13 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo reassigns Stephen Amoah as Deputy Finance Minister President Akufo-Addo reassigns Stephen Amoah as Deputy Finance Minister

13 hours ago

Kwesi Nyantakyi I gave Anas $100,000 to kill my documentary – Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals

13 hours ago

Next NDC Government will revamp strategic industries – Mahama Next NDC Government will revamp strategic industries – Mahama 

13 hours ago

Listen to EC, re-run Yendi Constituency contest - Political Scientist to NPP Listen to EC, re-run Yendi Constituency contest - Political Scientist to NPP

13 hours ago

Naa Ayemuede is the property of Nungua deity – Gborbu Wulomos office insists Naa Ayemuede is the property of Nungua deity – Gborbu Wulomo’s office insists

13 hours ago

We are engaging relevant parties to understand underage marriage – Chieftaincy Minister We are engaging relevant parties to understand underage marriage – Chieftaincy ...

13 hours ago

LGBTQ is cultural war – Haruna Iddrisu LGBTQ is cultural war – Haruna Iddrisu

13 hours ago

Free SHS students exempted from paying WASSCE registration fees Free SHS students exempted from paying WASSCE registration fees  

13 hours ago

2024 Polls: Well get Mahama elected at all costs, you'll see a campaign you've never seen before – Opare Addo 2024 Polls: We’ll get Mahama elected at all costs, you'll see a campaign you've ...

Just in....
body-container-line