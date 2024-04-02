The media is a key stakeholder - Kwesi Nyantakyi cautions GFA

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, emphasizes the crucial need for transparency between the GFA and the media to bolster football awareness and support in Ghana.

Nyantakyi, 55, asserts that media involvement is pivotal in advancing football, particularly during challenging times.

In an interview, he advocates for a transparent relationship between the current GFA leadership under Kurt Okraku and the Ghanaian media, suggesting it as the pathway to smooth football operations in the country.

“The media is a key stakeholder in football and we can’t do without the media and these days the media is more vibrant than when I was there and you can’t hide," he told 3Sports.

"So it’s better to open up and get them on board properly so that they can help you. Whether you like it or not they have a role to play and you have to clearly involve them and give them that role," he added.

His comments coincide with mounting tensions between the media and the GFA, spurred by the Black Stars' recent underperformance. This has led to increased scrutiny and demands for accountability from the authorities.

Despite this, the GFA has resisted media pressure, citing incidents such as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash in Ivory Coast as examples. There, tensions flared between the media and the team during post-match interviews following the team's elimination from the tournament.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who served as the President of the Football Association between 2005 and 2018 is now contesting at the Ejisu constituency in the upcoming primaries.