ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The media is a key stakeholder - Kwesi Nyantakyi cautions GFA

Football News The media is a key stakeholder - Kwesi Nyantakyi cautions GFA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, emphasizes the crucial need for transparency between the GFA and the media to bolster football awareness and support in Ghana.

Nyantakyi, 55, asserts that media involvement is pivotal in advancing football, particularly during challenging times.

In an interview, he advocates for a transparent relationship between the current GFA leadership under Kurt Okraku and the Ghanaian media, suggesting it as the pathway to smooth football operations in the country.

“The media is a key stakeholder in football and we can’t do without the media and these days the media is more vibrant than when I was there and you can’t hide," he told 3Sports.

"So it’s better to open up and get them on board properly so that they can help you. Whether you like it or not they have a role to play and you have to clearly involve them and give them that role," he added.

His comments coincide with mounting tensions between the media and the GFA, spurred by the Black Stars' recent underperformance. This has led to increased scrutiny and demands for accountability from the authorities.

Despite this, the GFA has resisted media pressure, citing incidents such as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash in Ivory Coast as examples. There, tensions flared between the media and the team during post-match interviews following the team's elimination from the tournament.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who served as the President of the Football Association between 2005 and 2018 is now contesting at the Ejisu constituency in the upcoming primaries.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ex-president Jacob Zuma is campaigning for a new opposition party in a bd iot re-launch his scandal-tainted career. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote

2 hours ago

Kenyan wins 2024 Kwahu Mountain Marathon Kenyan wins 2024 Kwahu Mountain Marathon

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Diana Abenah Dappaah ‘Investigate and prosecute anyone involved in 63-year-old Ga priest’s marriage t...

2 hours ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe Increase in passport application fee not to financially burden Ghanaians but to ...

2 hours ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Domprehleft and Movement for Change Leader Alan Kyeremateng ‘You’re not relevant in modern politics’ — Annoh-Dompreh slams Alan over ‘elect ...

2 hours ago

You cant run away from Akufo-Addos terrible legacies —NDC Communicator to Bawumia You can’t run away from Akufo-Addo’s ‘terrible’ legacies — NDC Communicator to B...

2 hours ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Domprehleft and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng Your ‘elect Christian President’ comment backwards, terrible and ugly — Annoh-Do...

2 hours ago

Ghanas economy now stable, recovery kicking in – Finance Minister Ghana’s economy now stable, recovery kicking in – Finance Minister

2 hours ago

Passport fees increment: Goro boys will be a thing of the past once new prices are rightly implemented — Deputy Minister Passport fees increment: ‘Goro boys’ will be a thing of the past once new prices...

4 hours ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempahleft and Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Substantiate your ‘IGP wants to kill me’ claim or apologise — Peace Watch Ghana ...

Just in....
body-container-line