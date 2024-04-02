ModernGhana logo
Cheddar pledges inclusive government for Ghana

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar and leader of the New Force party, has promised an all-encompassing government for Ghana.

This assurance, particularly directed at the country's youth, comes in the wake of his victory in the December 7 general elections.

During his extensive nationwide tour, Cheddar has been vocal about the urgent need for change and has vowed to tackle the pressing issues of poverty and inequality head-on. His message resonates with a call for unity and collective effort to shape a brighter future for the nation.

"I am a child of this country, what I thought of doing to help this country, the youth, the women, and the economy that we have not built is we have to stand on our grounds to straighten what has gone wrong behind us. Is it the white that only has the mind to do things for us? No, we will not allow it; it has to stop. In your next government in this country you will be part of it. We have the time to change now".

Cheddar's visit to Sefwi Wiawso was marked by meetings with paramount chief Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, who voiced that Cheddar's vision is in the right direction for the country's progress.

The tour also saw Cheddar engaging directly with the youth, making stops at Liberty FM and Sefwi Wiawso College of Education. These interactions underscore his commitment to connecting with and empowering the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.

