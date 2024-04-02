Ghana football is not in a desirable state - Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has expressed concern over the declining state of football in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Nyantakyi pointed to the recent performances of the Black Stars in major tournaments as evidence of his observations.

He reflected on the progress made during his tenure, noting, ‘‘Ghana football is not at a desirable level. I came to office in 2005, and in our first AFCON, we suffered a first-round exit,'' he told Onua TV.

''But from 2008 till 2017, we always made the semi-finals of the AFCON. We finished in third place in 2008, second in 2010, semi-finals in 2012 and 2015, second in 2015 and semi-finals in 2017.’’

Since 2019, the Black Stars have faced early eliminations. In the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Ghana exited in the round of 16, followed by a disappointing group-stage exit in the next AFCON in Cameroon.

The trend continued with another group-stage exit at the World Cup in 2022 and a winless campaign at the recent AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nyantakyi emphasized, ‘‘But since 2019, we have always exited after the first round or even in the group stage. So if you drew a graph, you’d see a steep slope. So we all need to help to raise the level again.’’ he concluded.

Nyantakyi served as GFA President from 2005 to 2018 until he was banned from football-related activities following the revelations from Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative report, "Number 12".