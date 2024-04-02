Ghana football will come good again - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, remains optimistic about the future of football in Ghana despite recent setbacks.

Football in the West African nation has encountered various hurdles, notably with the Black Stars experiencing consecutive early exits from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team's underwhelming performances prompted calls for changes within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership.

Nonetheless, Nyantakyi, who has distanced himself from returning to GFA involvement, believes in the potential for improvement.

"Ghana football will be great again," said Nyantakyi speaking on Onua TV. "Wherever I am heading, I will contribute my knowledge and wisdom to help the GFA to restore things as they were before.

"I am a former president so I am an insider at the GFA. I was the president for 13 years and before that, I was an Executive Council member so I know things very well.

"Also on the African continent and on the world stage, I know a lot of people and know a lot of ways to get results.

"So wherever I find myself and see the opportunity to help with the knowledge I have to get our football to develop or sports as a whole, I will."

Nyantakyi led the Association from 2005 to 2018 before being banned from football-related activities following the exposure by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the "Number 12" documentary.