ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko players are not showing enough commitment - Wilberforce Mfum fumes

Football News Asante Kotoko players are not showing enough commitment - Wilberforce Mfum fumes
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum, has expressed dismay over the recent underwhelming performances of the team in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League second round.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled, managing just one victory in their last six matches, prompting criticism from fans and placing pressure on both players and the coach.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mfum urged the current players to exhibit more dedication and passion for the club when donning the Kotoko jersey.

"The only advice I have for the players is that before wearing Kotoko's jersey, they must be dedicated and have the team at heart, always play for the team with full commitment, and not with a lazy attitude," he emphasized.

With Kotoko currently occupying the 9th position on the league table with 32 points from 23 games, Mfum suggested that the players deserve criticism from the fans for their poor performances.

"I think the players have never been beaten before, they should have been beaten by the fans after losing streak so they understand their worth. How can you be bought with a large sum of money and then given such a poor performance?" he questioned.

Despite the recent setbacks, Asante Kotoko will aim to bounce back when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their upcoming Matchday 24 fixture this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police Arrest Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old girl – Kofi Asare to Police

31 minutes ago

IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review IMF staff arrive in Ghana for second review

31 minutes ago

Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of memoir Yvonne Nelson discloses her strained relationship with Sarkodie after release of...

31 minutes ago

Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher Proliferation of churches in various universities sad – Bible Teacher

31 minutes ago

A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police protection A 12-year old girl allegedly married to Gborbu Wulomo, her mother under police p...

31 minutes ago

Gborbu Wulomos relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – GaDangme Council Gborbu Wulomo’s relationship with 12-year-old girl is betrothal, not marriage – ...

31 minutes ago

Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomos alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl Paediatric Society condemns Gborbu Wulomo’s alleged marriage to 12-year-old girl

1 hour ago

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi Akufo-Addo supports anti-gay bill; he asked MPs to ensure the bill is passed – N...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe Man up, speak to Ghanaians on the fate of anti-gay bill – Franklin Cudjoe calls ...

3 hours ago

Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assemblies of God Church tells Akufo-Addo Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assem...

Just in....
body-container-line