Asante Kotoko players are not showing enough commitment - Wilberforce Mfum fumes

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum, has expressed dismay over the recent underwhelming performances of the team in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League second round.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled, managing just one victory in their last six matches, prompting criticism from fans and placing pressure on both players and the coach.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mfum urged the current players to exhibit more dedication and passion for the club when donning the Kotoko jersey.

"The only advice I have for the players is that before wearing Kotoko's jersey, they must be dedicated and have the team at heart, always play for the team with full commitment, and not with a lazy attitude," he emphasized.

With Kotoko currently occupying the 9th position on the league table with 32 points from 23 games, Mfum suggested that the players deserve criticism from the fans for their poor performances.

"I think the players have never been beaten before, they should have been beaten by the fans after losing streak so they understand their worth. How can you be bought with a large sum of money and then given such a poor performance?" he questioned.

Despite the recent setbacks, Asante Kotoko will aim to bounce back when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their upcoming Matchday 24 fixture this weekend.