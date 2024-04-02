West Ham: David Moyes pleased with Mohammed Kudus' despite defeat at Newcastle

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has expressed his contentment with the performance of his attackers, including Mohammed Kudus, in their match against Newcastle United over the weekend.

The 23-year-old made an impact by scoring a record-breaking goal, surpassing Andre Ayew as the highest-scoring Ghanaian for the Hammers.

Despite Kudus also providing an assist, West Ham couldn't salvage a point as Newcastle clinched a 4-3 victory.

Reflecting on the game and looking ahead to their next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at the London Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night, Moyes expressed disappointment with the outcome but satisfaction with his attackers' efforts.

“Our attacking players have shown quality in recent weeks, and that was evident again against Newcastle,” said Moyes. “I was impressed by the individual performances, with Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen all finding the net."

He added, “Mick's goal was crucial, and he took his chance brilliantly. Overall, our attacking play has been strong, and I hope we can maintain that against Tottenham on Tuesday.”

Kudus' contribution saw him reach double digits in goal involvement in the Premier League, boasting seven goals and four assists.

As they gear up for the London derby clash on Tuesday, Moyes remains optimistic about his team's ability to bounce back despite the challenge they face.

“Throughout the last few years, we've aimed to challenge the top teams at home, and we've had some memorable results,” Moyes commented. “The Premier League boasts many formidable sides with top talent, but we always strive to play our game and give our fans something to cheer about.”

He concluded, “We're eager to continue our positive momentum, and a London derby is always an exciting prospect. We're ready for it, and hopefully, we can secure the desired outcome.”