Lakers NBA title ring Kobe Bryant gifted to father sells for $927K

By Bleacher Report
Basketball Kobe Bryant's first NBA Championship ring Photo Courtesy: Darren Rovell
Kobe Bryant's first NBA Championship ring Photo Courtesy: Darren Rovell

A historic sale of an NBA title ring was made on Saturday.

Kobe Bryant’s title ring from the 2000 NBA Finals, which he gave to his father, sold for $927,200 at the Goldin auction, breaking the record for sale of an NBA title ring.

The previous record was Bill Russell’s first title ring from 1957, which sold for $705,000 in 2021.

The ring features 40 total diamonds and is made of 14-karat gold, per Goldin. It features the Lakers logo and “World Champions” on the front with “Ring Bling” and the year on one side.

The other side features Bryant’s name and the Lakers’ regular-season record of 67-15 along with the postseason record of 15-8.

The underside features Bryant’s No. 8, which he wore for the first half of his career.

Kobe Bryant’s first NBA Championship ring Photo Courtesy: Darren Rovell

Kobe Bryant’s first NBA Championship ring Photo Courtesy: Darren Rovell

The title won by the Lakers in 2000 was Bryant’s first of five championships.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP Trophy (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers in six games behind the duo of Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who won Finals MVP after putting up 38 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.

