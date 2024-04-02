ModernGhana logo
Burnley: Vincent Kompany says refereeing 'not good enough' in Premier League

By BBC
Football News Vincent Kompany said he apologised to officials after the draw at Chelsea
The standard of refereeing in the Premier League this season "hasn't been good enough", says Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

Kompany was shown a red card by referee Darren England during the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday for protesting against a penalty decision which led to defender Lorenz Assignon being sent off.

Six Burnley players have been sent off in 30 games this season, the most of any Premier League team.

Kompany said he is "not shying away" from giving feedback to officials and does not have "any issues with being fined".

He said: "I've said it to the referees themselves - refereeing hasn't been good enough this season.

"And I have said that in a constructive way, understanding as well the fact it's not easy for them.

"The scrutiny is massive. The pressure is bigger than it's ever been on the officials.

"The addition of VAR and more opinions and more officials doesn't make it easy for them to do their jobs."

Burnley are second bottom of the table, four points from safety.

Assignon was shown a second yellow card shortly before half-time for fouling Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kompany was sent to the stands for his reaction.

Burnley twice came from behind against Chelsea, with Dara O'Shea scoring an 81st-minute equaliser to earn a point.

Kompany said that before this season he felt "common sense was always trying to be applied" by officials.

"You make a mistake and we all have a laugh about it and usually the traditional view is that it all evens itself out over the course of a season," he said.

"This year I haven't felt like this. Where we are in the league doesn't really matter. I just want it to be right."

Burnley host Wolves at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

