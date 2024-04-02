Fenerbahce: Turkish side to vote on whether to withdraw from Super Lig

Fenerbahce members will decide on Tuesday whether the club will withdraw from the Turkish Super Lig.

In March, the 19-time title winners said they would consider withdrawing from the league after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans.

Fenerbahce won the game 3-2 and Trabzonspor fans entered the pitch, attacking security forces and players.

At Tuesday's extraordinary general assembly meeting, members will vote on whether the club should withdraw.

The Turkish Football Federation reported three of Fenerbahce's players and two club officials to the country's Professional Football Disciplinary Board for their involvement in the fights.

Tensions started to rise when former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner, with objects thrown onto the pitch.

Nigeria winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who used to play for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, knocked one pitch invader to the ground while Batshuayi aimed a kick at another.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the incidents were "absolutely unacceptable".

The Turkish Football Federation called the events "unacceptable" and said in a statement that "the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents".

A day later, Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 12 fans had been arrested.

Fenerbahce are second in Super Lig after 30 games - two points behind leaders Galatasaray - and are scheduled to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.