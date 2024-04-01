Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant goals nominated for West Ham Goal of the Month Award [VIDEO]

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has received double recognition for his stellar performances in March, as two of his goals have been nominated for West Ham United’s Goal of the Month Award.

The 23-year-old standout is the sole player with two entries in the selection of goals competing for the prestigious award, which will be determined by popular vote.

Kudus, who faced challenges maintaining his form earlier in the season during the 2023 AFCON campaign where Ghana exited at the preliminary stage without securing a victory, experienced a resurgence in March.

Throughout the month, he demonstrated his prowess by netting twice against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, with both strikes earning nominations for the Goal of the Month Award.

Additionally, he contributed another goal in a narrow 4-3 defeat against Newcastle and provided valuable assists.

The first goal against Freiburg stands out as a strong contender for the award, with its exceptional finish potentially positioning Kudus as a frontrunner for the Goal of the Season accolade.

With a total of 13 goals for West Ham under his belt, Kudus aims to maintain his impressive form as his team prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur at the London Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.