2023/24 FA Cup: Bofoakwa Tano, Legon Cities secure semi-final berth

Bofoawka Tano, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC have all clinched spots in the semi-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup after securing victories in the quarterfinals.

Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious against last season's semifinalists Skyy FC with a 5-4 penalty shootout win, following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Elisha Addai scored first for Bofoakwa Tano in the 17th minute, only for Andrews Cobbinah to equalize for Skyy FC, leading to the shootout.

Bofoakwa Tano will now await the winner between holders Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals for their semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, propelling them into the semi-finals.

They are now set to face Nsoatreman FC in a bid to secure a spot in the final of the FA Cup.