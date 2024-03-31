ModernGhana logo
PL: Mohamed Salah scores winner against Brighton as Liverpool move top

By BBC
Football News Mohamed Salah scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season - but his first since 17 February
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mohamed Salah scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season - but his first since 17 February

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League - for a couple of hours at least - as Mohamed Salah ended Brighton's resistance to secure a vital victory at Anfield.

With title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal meeting later on Sunday, Liverpool knew the significance of beating the resolute Seagulls in the early kick-off.

But Brighton striker Danny Welbeck stunned the hosts by thumping a strike into the top corner with only 87 seconds on the clock.

Liverpool responded strongly and began to dominate possession, with Luis Diaz poking home the equaliser from close range before the half-hour mark.

Salah, making his first league start since New Year's Day, had missed a host of chances but eventually made one count when he coolly slotted in from Alexis Mac Allister's pass in the 65th minute.

The hosts thought they had all but sealed the win when Diaz fired in after 73 minutes but his effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a tight offside.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk came closest to snatching a draw for the visitors but saw two headers saved by home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in quick succession.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana also fired wide just moments after coming on as a substitute late on.

Ultimately Salah's strike proved the difference as relieved Reds fans greeted the final whistle with an exuberant celebration.

Liverpool move on to 67 points, three ahead of Arsenal - who have a superior goal difference - and four in front of City before their match at Etihad Stadium.

