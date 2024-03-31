ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus overtakes Andre Ayew as highest Ghanaian goalscorer at West Ham

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus has made history at West Ham United by becoming the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the club's history, surpassing Andre Ayew's record.

Kudus achieved this milestone during West Ham's 4-3 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon at the St, James' Park, where he found the back of the net for the 13th time across all competitions.

At just 23 years old, Kudus has overtaken Ayew's tally of 12 goals for West Ham, accomplishing this feat in 15 fewer games. While Ayew needed 50 games to reach his tally, Kudus achieved it in just 35 appearances for the London club.

In the Premier League, Kudus has notched seven goals in 25 appearances and provided four assists.

Additionally, he scored a crucial goal in the English League Cup, securing a memorable victory over Arsenal.

Furthermore, Kudus has been a standout performer in the Europa League, netting five goals in seven matches.

His recent standout performance included a remarkable solo goal against Freiburg in the round of 16, where he ended up scoring a brace.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

