Ghana attacker Ernest Nuamah scores as Lyon draw with Remi

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah showcased his prowess for Olympique Lyon in their recent Ligue 1 clash against Reims over the weekend.

Entering the fray as a substitute, the left-footed attacker netted his second league goal for Lyon since joining from FC Nordsjaelland earlier in the season.

Nuamah, who had featured prominently for Ghana in recent international fixtures, found himself on the bench upon his return to club duties. However, his impact was swift as he was brought on at the onset of the second half, with Lyon trailing by a goal.

Making his presence felt, Nuamah rose to meet an impeccable cross from Said Benrahma, nodding the ball past goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf to level the score.

With the match ending in a draw, Lyon remains seven points adrift of the final European qualification spot, with seven games remaining in the season.