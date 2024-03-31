ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Juan Jesus: Napoli players take the knee to back team-mate who made racism claim

By BBC
Football News Juan Jesus third player from left was crestfallen after the alleged racial abuse
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Juan Jesus (third player from left) was "crestfallen" after the alleged racial abuse

Napoli's players took the knee before their match on Saturday after the club criticised a decision to clear Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi of making alleged racist comments to Juan Jesus.

A sports judge found Acerbi's comments to Napoli defender Jesus may have been offensive.

But the judge considered there was not enough evidence to deem them racist.

Jesus, 32, said he was "crestfallen" by the finding, while Napoli said the decision was "astonishing".

The Serie A club vowed not to participate in anti-racism initiatives before their match against Atalanta on Saturday.

That led to the players removing a 'keep racism out' patch from the right sleeve of their jersey.

Supporters within the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona displayed anti-racism signs and chanted in support of Jesus.

Play was briefly stopped during the match between Napoli and Inter earlier in March when Jesus went to speak to the referee about Acerbi's comments.

But the Italian federation (FIGC) said there was "no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent" to the comments and the case was dismissed by a Serie A sports judge on Tuesday because of a lack of evidence.

Acerbi, who pulled out of Italy's friendlies over the international break, denies the allegations.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli lost 3-0 to Atalanta, with Francesco Calzona's side seventh in this season's table.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie Chief Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie ...

3 hours ago

Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers 

3 hours ago

63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary marriage at Nungua 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary ma...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13 Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13

3 hours ago

Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui

3 hours ago

Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints

3 hours ago

Ive solved generational problems as vice president; Ill do more with bold solutions as president – Bawumia I’ve solved generational problems as vice president; I’ll do more with bold solu...

3 hours ago

Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached

3 hours ago

Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday

4 hours ago

Kenya has been a major tourist destination in traditionally attracting visitors from across the world to its wildlife parks. By ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS AFP Kenya tourist revenue climbs above pre-Covid levels

Just in....
body-container-line