Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton manager 'not yet decided' on Seagulls future

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says he has yet to agree a new contract with the Seagulls as his team prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The Italian, whose current deal at Brighton expires in 2026, has been linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

Brighton are currently ninth in the Premier League with 10 games left to play.

"I have not decided yet what my future is," De Zerbi told Sky.

"I have the contract, but I want to speak with [owner] Tony Bloom and my club to understand their plan. Then we'll take the decision together."

De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth in the Premier League last year, earning them a place in European competition for the first time in their 122-year history.

This season his team finished top of a Europa League group containing Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens but were beaten by Roma in the last 16 of the competition.

The Seagulls are currently two points behind seventh-placed West Ham but have two games in hand on David Moyes' side.

"My relationship with my players, my fans - I think it can't change depending on the future," De Zerbi continued. "What we did is history, and we can't forget it.

"[In] future, I want to keep my ambition, my motivation. I live for football 24 hours a day. I want to know what is the plan, what is the project.

"If I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel the right motivation, I can't stay any longer."