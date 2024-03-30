ModernGhana logo
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich suffer further title blow as Borussia Dortmund win Der Klassiker

By BBC
Football News Dortmund had not beaten Bayern since the German Super Cup in August 2019
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dortmund had not beaten Bayern since the German Super Cup in August 2019

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said the Bundesliga title race is over with seven games to play after his side lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson gave Dortmund their first Der Klassiker victory since 2019.

The defeat leaves Bayern 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Hoffenheim earlier on Saturday.

Asked if Bayern were out of title contention, departing boss Tuchel said: "Obviously, yes."

He added: "After today's game there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen."

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will stay at the club next season, ending speculation he could succeed Tuchel at Bayern or join Liverpool.

The Spaniard looks set to lead Leverkusen to a first league title, with the club needing just three wins from seven remaining games to stop Bayern from winning a 12th consecutive Bundesliga.

Dortmund's win - their first at Bayern in 10 years - has boosted their chances of a top-four finish and they are now three points clear of fifth-placed RB Leipzig.

