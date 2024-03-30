ModernGhana logo
PL: Tottenham edge out Luton to move into top four

By BBC
Son Heung-min scored a late winner as Tottenham recovered from a goal down to beat Luton and move into the top four of the Premier League.

Son collected half-time substitute Brennan Johnson's clever pass before beating Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski with a low shot, which took a deflection off Daiki Hashioka on its way in.

Tahith Chong's well-worked goal had given the Hatters an early lead, but Spurs responded well and equalised early in the second half when Johnson's cross was turned into his own net by Issa Kabore.

Spurs laid siege to the Luton goal after restoring parity, but a series of crucial last-ditch challenges kept Ange Postecoglou's team at bay - and Alfie Doughty somehow prevented Johnson's close-range effort from rolling over the line.

However, there was nothing Luton could do about Son's 15th goal of the season, which means Tottenham have come from behind to win four of their past five home Premier League matches.

Aston Villa will reclaim fourth place with a draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday. Luton, meanwhile, drop into the relegation zone.

