Mohammed Kudus’ goal and assist not enough as West Ham suffer narrow defeat at Newcastle

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus featured for West Ham United on Saturday afternoon when the team locked horns with Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

In a game played at St. James Park, the Black Stars poster boy scored and provided an assist as he lasted 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, his brilliant strike in the 45th minute and the assist for Jarrod Bowen’s equalizer three minutes into the second half could not save West Ham United from a defeat.

https://www.sofascore.com/player/mohammed-kudus/905163

In the game today, Newcastle United scored first when striker Alexander Isak converted from 12 yards in the 6th minute of the first half.

Later in the same half, Michail Antoni scored to restore parity to the game before Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen scored to give West Ham United control.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, the contest turned on its head as two goals from Harvey Barnes propelled Newcastle United to come from behind to secure a delightful 4-3 victory.

With his contribution today, Mohammed Kudus has now scored seven goals in the English Premier League this season.

He has also provided four assists for the Hammers and has established himself as a key man for David Moyes’ side.