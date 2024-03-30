ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Harvey Barnes nets twice as Newcastle claim dramatic late win against West Ham

By BBC
Football News Harvey Barnes has scored four goals in the Premier League this season
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Harvey Barnes has scored four goals in the Premier League this season

Substitute Harvey Barnes scored two late goals as Newcastle edged a seven-goal thriller against West Ham at St James' Park.

Newcastle made the perfect start when Anthony Gordon won a penalty with just three minutes played and Alexander Isak converted from 12 yards after a lengthy check by the video assistant referee (VAR).

But the game started to get away from the Magpies when West Ham scored three unanswered goals.

Michail Antonio brought the Hammers on to level terms before Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen scored within minutes either side of half-time.

Isak scored his second penalty of the afternoon after Gordon was again adjudged to have been fouled and Barnes grabbed the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

With momentum and a vociferous St James' Park firmly behind them, Newcastle pressed on and Barnes emphatically fired in a 90th-minute winner.

There was further drama to come in injury time as Newcastle were reduced to 10 men when Gordon received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, but they managed to hold out for a victory that could prove vital in their pursuit of European football.

Newcastle climb up to eighth, just a point behind West Ham in seventh.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

5 hours ago

Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

5 hours ago

Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

5 hours ago

Hes here to carry the legacy of God – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son “He’s here to carry the legacy of God” – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son

5 hours ago

Dirty money' from serious and organised crime into politics great concern — Experts ‘Dirty money' from serious and organised crime ‘into’ politics great concern — E...

5 hours ago

Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry

6 hours ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

6 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

6 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

6 hours ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

Just in....
body-container-line