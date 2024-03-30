ModernGhana logo
Meet the Ghanaian coach who converted Abedi Pele from defensive midfielder to a goal scoring No.10

Veteran Ghanaian coach Anthony Adusei shared insights into his pivotal role in transforming Abedi Ayew 'Pele' from a defensive midfielder to a dynamic playmaker during his early career.

Abedi embarked on his football journey with Ghanaian club Real Tamale United (RTU), where Coach Adusei played a significant role in shaping his development as a professional player.

Under Coach Adusei's guidance at RTU, Abedi initially showcased his talents as a defensive midfielder. However, recognizing Abedi's latent offensive abilities, Coach Adusei made the strategic decision to transition him further up the field.

Reflecting on this tactical move, Coach Adusei explained that while Abedi was initially known as a defensive midfielder, he saw the potential for him to excel in a more attacking role.

"People were surprised when I made that move because everyone knew Abedi Pele to be a number 6 (defensive midfielder)," Coach Adusei shared in an interview with Silver FM, as reported by Ghanaweb. "But I knew that if we pushed Abedi forward (into a 10 role) and left Abu Imoro and Shaibu Grant in the six and eight positions respectively, they would form the right triangle for the game I wanted to play. So, that is how Abedi ended up as an attacking midfielder."

Abedi's transition proved immensely successful, establishing him as one of Africa's most renowned footballers throughout the 1990s. His illustrious career saw him shine brightly with Olympique Marseille, where he clinched numerous prestigious titles including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Abedi's excellence on the pitch was further recognized with three CAF Footballer of the Year awards, solidifying his status as a football icon. His triumph in the 1982 AFCON tournament added to his remarkable collection of honors at both club and international levels.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

