AFCON 2023: It was a big disappointment — Kudus reveals the reason for his recent 'poor' performance at West Ham

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus has revealed the toll of disappointment from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on his recent performance with West Ham United.

The highly talented midfielder disclosed that the early exit of Ghana from the AFCON tournament had a notable effect on his ability to find his rhythm upon returning to club football.

Kudus, who was anticipated to play a pivotal role for the Black Stars at AFCON, experienced a setback as Ghana's campaign ended abruptly in the group stage, failing to progress to the knockout rounds.

Following his return from the AFCON tournament held in Côte d'Ivoire, Kudus faced a challenging period where it took him five matches to make only one contribution to a goal.

Despite his impressive overall season statistics of 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances for West Ham across all competitions, Kudus acknowledged that the AFCON disappointment had a lasting impact on him.

Reflecting on his form post-tournament, Kudus admitted in an interview with The Guardian, "As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off. I was injured before AFCON and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first AFCON and it didn’t go as planned."

"When you go back straight into playing, nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

