ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Poor AFCON campaign affected my form - Mohammed Kudus

Football News Poor AFCON campaign affected my form - Mohammed Kudus
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his struggles to regain form at West Ham United following his early exit with the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite overcoming an injury to participate in Ghana's last two matches, Kudus, who missed the opening game, managed to score twice in the tournament.

However, Ghana, led by Chris Hughton, failed to progress past the group stage.

Upon returning from the AFCON held in Cote d'Ivoire, it took the 23-year-old midfielder five matches to make a significant impact.

He attributes this delay to the disappointment he faced during the continental tournament.

"As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off," the Ghanaian said, speaking in an interview with The Guardian.

"I was injured before Afcon and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first Afcon and it didn’t go as planned.

"When you go back straight into playing nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment," he added.

Despite the setback, Kudus has managed to amass 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances for West Ham across all competitions this season. He aims to bolster these numbers when West Ham faces Newcastle United in the upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

56 minutes ago

Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

56 minutes ago

Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

56 minutes ago

Hes here to carry the legacy of God – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son “He’s here to carry the legacy of God” – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son

56 minutes ago

Dirty money' from serious and organised crime into politics great concern — Experts ‘Dirty money' from serious and organised crime ‘into’ politics great concern — E...

56 minutes ago

Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry

2 hours ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

2 hours ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

Just in....
body-container-line