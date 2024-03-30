Poor AFCON campaign affected my form - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his struggles to regain form at West Ham United following his early exit with the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite overcoming an injury to participate in Ghana's last two matches, Kudus, who missed the opening game, managed to score twice in the tournament.

However, Ghana, led by Chris Hughton, failed to progress past the group stage.

Upon returning from the AFCON held in Cote d'Ivoire, it took the 23-year-old midfielder five matches to make a significant impact.

He attributes this delay to the disappointment he faced during the continental tournament.

"As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off," the Ghanaian said, speaking in an interview with The Guardian.

"I was injured before Afcon and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first Afcon and it didn’t go as planned.

"When you go back straight into playing nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment," he added.

Despite the setback, Kudus has managed to amass 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 appearances for West Ham across all competitions this season. He aims to bolster these numbers when West Ham faces Newcastle United in the upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday.