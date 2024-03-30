West Ham: Mohammed Kudus lauds teammate Lucas Paquetá

Mohammed Kudus, a prominent player for West Ham United, has lauded the contribution of his teammate Lucas Paqueta, hailing him as a pivotal link bridging defense and attack.

Paqueta, the skilled Brazilian forward, has emerged as a vital asset for David Moyes' squad following his transfer from Lyon in 2022.

Building on his tenure, the 26-year-old has forged a strong partnership with Kudus within the West Ham framework.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus expressed admiration for Paqueta's role in the team, emphasizing his ability to seamlessly connect the defensive and offensive lines.

“He is like the magnet between the back and the forwards,” Kudus says of Paquetá. “When he is on I know I can run and the ball will come," he added.

With their synergy intact, the duo aims to propel West Ham United to victory as they gear up to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.