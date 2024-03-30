Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus sheds light on his move to West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his move to West Ham United despite interest from several top clubs.

The 23-year-old completed a transfer to The Hammers for a reported fee of £37 million from Dutch outfit Ajax in August 2023.

Prior to his switch to the London-based club, Kudus attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Ghana international disclosed that several Premier League clubs had approached him, but he was particularly swayed by the vision outlined by Tim Steidten, West Ham's technical director.

“I was ready to make that step after the season I had at Ajax,” Kudus says. “I’m a player who doesn’t want to be in my comfort zone. I could have stayed at Ajax. I knew the league, I knew the club. But I don’t want to be complacent and comfortable. I always want to challenge myself.

“All the clubs you mentioned, it’s true they were in contact. But when West Ham came it moved fast and I made my decision based on speaking to people around the club, their project and how they see me as a player.

“I made the decision based on my gut feeling. That’s how I make my decisions. Whatever the ramifications are, I take it upon myself," he added.

In his inaugural campaign, Kudus has netted 12 goals in 34 appearances for West Ham and aims to sustain his impressive form as they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.