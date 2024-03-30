We want to go for the cup - Mohammed Kudus aims at winning Europa League with West Ham

30.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus is aiming high, setting his sights on clinching the Europa League title with West Ham United.

The English Premier League outfit finds themselves in the quarter-finals of Europe's prestigious secondary competition, set to square off against formidable opponents Bayer Leverkusen, who boast an unbeaten record across all competitions.

In their Round of 16 encounter against FC Freiburg, West Ham dominated with an impressive 5-1 aggregate victory, with Kudus showcasing his talent with two remarkable goals during the return leg at the London Stadium.

Looking ahead to the upcoming showdown against Bayer Leverkusen, Kudus, aged 23, expressed his ambition to lift the coveted trophy with his club.

"We’re challenging for Europe in the league and we’re going for the cup," he affirmed in an interview with The Guardian.

With 34 appearances for West Ham United across all competitions, Kudus has already found the back of the net 12 times this season.

Eyes will be on him as he seeks to continue his scoring form when West Ham faces Newcastle United at St James' Park in their next Premier League fixture.