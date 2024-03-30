Exiting at the group phase at the 2023 AFCON was disappointing – Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has voiced his frustration once again after Ghana's premature departure from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite making his debut in the continental stage, the West Ham United forward left his mark on the competition, despite the early exit suffered by the Black Stars.

Although he missed Black Stars 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde, the 23-year-old made a significant impact by scoring two goals in Ghana's thrilling 2-2 draw against Egypt.

In their last Group B match against Mozambique, Ghana required a victory to progress to the knockout stage.

However, they were held to yet another 2-2 draw, sealing their fate and marking their second consecutive early exit from the AFCON group phase.

The disappointment was palpable for the Black Stars, who were aiming for their fifth AFCON title.

Reflecting on the team's elimination, Kudus expressed his disappointment despite his individual contributions.

"As human beings, we need time to recover from setbacks," Kudus shared in an interview with The Guardian.

"I had to overcome an injury to participate in the AFCON and was eager to help the team. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned in my debut AFCON tournament.

"The immediate return to regular play didn't allow for a transition period, and the disappointment was profound," he added.

Despite the team's early exit, Kudus was recognized for his outstanding performances and was named Man of the Match against both Egypt and Mozambique.