ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Exiting at the group phase at the 2023 AFCON was disappointing – Mohammed Kudus

Football News Exiting at the group phase at the 2023 AFCON was disappointing – Mohammed Kudus
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mohammed Kudus has voiced his frustration once again after Ghana's premature departure from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite making his debut in the continental stage, the West Ham United forward left his mark on the competition, despite the early exit suffered by the Black Stars.

Although he missed Black Stars 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde, the 23-year-old made a significant impact by scoring two goals in Ghana's thrilling 2-2 draw against Egypt.

In their last Group B match against Mozambique, Ghana required a victory to progress to the knockout stage.

However, they were held to yet another 2-2 draw, sealing their fate and marking their second consecutive early exit from the AFCON group phase.

The disappointment was palpable for the Black Stars, who were aiming for their fifth AFCON title.

Reflecting on the team's elimination, Kudus expressed his disappointment despite his individual contributions.

"As human beings, we need time to recover from setbacks," Kudus shared in an interview with The Guardian.

"I had to overcome an injury to participate in the AFCON and was eager to help the team. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned in my debut AFCON tournament.

"The immediate return to regular play didn't allow for a transition period, and the disappointment was profound," he added.

Despite the team's early exit, Kudus was recognized for his outstanding performances and was named Man of the Match against both Egypt and Mozambique.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in November 2023. By Filip SINGER POOLAFP Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform

12 hours ago

I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naana —Kumawood actress blasts Chairman Wontumi I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naa...

12 hours ago

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, Chief Justice can't be everyone's favourite, stop the deliberate attack — Lawyer...

12 hours ago

Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable —Atik Mohammed blasts Akufo-Addo Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable — Atik Moh...

12 hours ago

Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors —Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors — Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo

12 hours ago

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerbergleft and X owner Elon Musk ‘Meta falsely claiming credit for 𝕏-originated sales’ — Elon Musk alleges

12 hours ago

Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge

12 hours ago

Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe people —Alhaji Sinare warn scammers Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe p...

12 hours ago

Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis 

12 hours ago

Deputy Volta North Police Commander found deadin hotel Deputy Volta North Police Commander found dead in hotel

Just in....
body-container-line