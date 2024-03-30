ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus reveals reason behind his goal celebration

Football News Mohammed Kudus reveals reason behind his goal celebration
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana football sensation, Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the inspiration behind his distinctive goal celebration, which involves sitting on the advertising hoardings after scoring.

The 23-year-old's celebratory style has sparked emulation among fellow players, garnering attention and sparking debate over who executes it best.

In an interview with The Guardian, the West Ham United forward revealed the simple yet heartfelt motivation behind his now-viral celebration.

Kudus expressed his desire to see fans delighted at the stadium, emphasizing the importance of their happiness.

"I just wanted to do something different, and it caught on with others," Kudus explained. "Now there's talk about who does it better. I'll have to come up with something fresh and add more flair to it. It's all about celebrating after scoring a goal."

Dispelling any speculation about deeper significance, Kudus emphasized that his celebration is purely about entertainment and bringing joy to spectators, ensuring they feel their ticket purchase was worthwhile.

"It's just about having fun and making people happy," he remarked. "I see it as entertainment, something to put smiles on faces."

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus aims to continue his goal-scoring form when West Ham United faces Newcastle United at St. James' Park, eager to provide more moments of celebration for fans to cherish.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in November 2023. By Filip SINGER POOLAFP Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform

12 hours ago

I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naana —Kumawood actress blasts Chairman Wontumi I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naa...

12 hours ago

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, Chief Justice can't be everyone's favourite, stop the deliberate attack — Lawyer...

12 hours ago

Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable —Atik Mohammed blasts Akufo-Addo Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable — Atik Moh...

12 hours ago

Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors —Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors — Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo

12 hours ago

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerbergleft and X owner Elon Musk ‘Meta falsely claiming credit for 𝕏-originated sales’ — Elon Musk alleges

12 hours ago

Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge

12 hours ago

Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe people —Alhaji Sinare warn scammers Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe p...

12 hours ago

Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis 

12 hours ago

Deputy Volta North Police Commander found deadin hotel Deputy Volta North Police Commander found dead in hotel

Just in....
body-container-line