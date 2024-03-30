Mohammed Kudus reveals reason behind his goal celebration

Ghana football sensation, Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the inspiration behind his distinctive goal celebration, which involves sitting on the advertising hoardings after scoring.

The 23-year-old's celebratory style has sparked emulation among fellow players, garnering attention and sparking debate over who executes it best.

In an interview with The Guardian, the West Ham United forward revealed the simple yet heartfelt motivation behind his now-viral celebration.

Kudus expressed his desire to see fans delighted at the stadium, emphasizing the importance of their happiness.

"I just wanted to do something different, and it caught on with others," Kudus explained. "Now there's talk about who does it better. I'll have to come up with something fresh and add more flair to it. It's all about celebrating after scoring a goal."

Dispelling any speculation about deeper significance, Kudus emphasized that his celebration is purely about entertainment and bringing joy to spectators, ensuring they feel their ticket purchase was worthwhile.

"It's just about having fun and making people happy," he remarked. "I see it as entertainment, something to put smiles on faces."

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus aims to continue his goal-scoring form when West Ham United faces Newcastle United at St. James' Park, eager to provide more moments of celebration for fans to cherish.