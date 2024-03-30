ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.03.2024 Football News

They will soon pay taxes - Mohammed Kudus warns Manchester United players for copying his goal celebration

They will soon pay taxes - Mohammed Kudus warns Manchester United players for copying his goal celebration
30.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, playfully warns Manchester United players about impending taxes for imitating his distinctive goal celebration.

The 23-year-old has gained recognition for his celebratory ritual of sitting on the advertising boards, awaiting his teammates' jubilant embraces.

Football enthusiasts lauded Kudus' celebratory style, which unexpectedly inspired Manchester United players. Recently, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Rasmus Hojlund replicated it after Garnacho's goal against West Ham at Old Trafford last month.

When questioned by The Guardian about noticing Manchester United's imitation during West Ham's defeat at Old Trafford in January, Kudus quipped, "They're welcome to do it. But they'll soon have to start paying taxes."

Since joining the Premier League from Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has become a dynamic force for David Moyes' team.

In his debut season, he has tallied an impressive record of 12 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances for the club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in November 2023. By Filip SINGER POOLAFP Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform

12 hours ago

I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naana —Kumawood actress blasts Chairman Wontumi I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naa...

12 hours ago

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, Chief Justice can't be everyone's favourite, stop the deliberate attack — Lawyer...

12 hours ago

Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable —Atik Mohammed blasts Akufo-Addo Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable — Atik Moh...

12 hours ago

Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors —Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors — Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo

12 hours ago

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerbergleft and X owner Elon Musk ‘Meta falsely claiming credit for 𝕏-originated sales’ — Elon Musk alleges

12 hours ago

Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge

12 hours ago

Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe people —Alhaji Sinare warn scammers Stop using mosque I built for Muslims at Kotobabi Nkansa Djan in Accra to dupe p...

12 hours ago

Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis Develop mathematical curriculum on cultural realities – Prof Kofi Davis 

12 hours ago

Deputy Volta North Police Commander found deadin hotel Deputy Volta North Police Commander found dead in hotel

Just in....
body-container-line