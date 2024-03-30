They will soon pay taxes - Mohammed Kudus warns Manchester United players for copying his goal celebration

30.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, playfully warns Manchester United players about impending taxes for imitating his distinctive goal celebration.

The 23-year-old has gained recognition for his celebratory ritual of sitting on the advertising boards, awaiting his teammates' jubilant embraces.

Football enthusiasts lauded Kudus' celebratory style, which unexpectedly inspired Manchester United players. Recently, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Rasmus Hojlund replicated it after Garnacho's goal against West Ham at Old Trafford last month.

When questioned by The Guardian about noticing Manchester United's imitation during West Ham's defeat at Old Trafford in January, Kudus quipped, "They're welcome to do it. But they'll soon have to start paying taxes."

Since joining the Premier League from Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has become a dynamic force for David Moyes' team.

In his debut season, he has tallied an impressive record of 12 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances for the club.