Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss 'doesn't care' about job speculation

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he does not care about speculation surrounding his job.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group is reportedly considering a coaching overhaul this summer.

England boss Gareth Southgate has been linked but said that was "completely disrespectful" as it is Ten Hag's job.

"You know at Man United there will always be noise, rumours around the club, the manager, the players," Ten Hag said.

"We are focusing on the process, we are focusing on the team to play better, to improve the way of play, so I don't care about [it]."

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has also reportedly been looked at by United since Ineos took over football operations, but he has denied knowing of any interest from Old Trafford.

United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League last season in Ten Hag's first campaign, but they sit sixth this season after 11 defeats in 28 league games.

However, they went into the latest international break on the back of a memorable 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool.

Ten Hag was under pressure during his first weeks as United boss after losing 2-1 to Brighton and then 4-0 at Brentford.

It is to Brentford that he takes his United team on Saturday evening.

Ten Hag realises there will always be scrutiny of a manager at a club of United's status.

He said: "I was trainer at Ajax. Similar.

"You get used to it, so we don't care. Players don't care, I don't care. We are together in the boat and we know we have to perform and get the right results."