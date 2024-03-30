Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says data shows his side 'should be fourth'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side "should be in fourth position" according to "all the data".

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The FA Cup is their only chance of silverware - although they face holders Manchester City in the semi-finals.

"We know really well what we are doing. That's why I laugh. I don't take it personally when the fans say that [criticise]," said Pochettino.

Chelsea rank fourth for expected goal difference per game, on 0.36 - with 50.64 xG for and 40.88 xG against in 27 games. Their actual goal difference is +2 (47-45), which is 0.07 per game.

However, on nearly every other metric Chelsea rank lower than fourth including on goals, shots, shots on target, possession, passes, touches, touches in the opposition box, expected goals for and against and big chances.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on transfer fees since Todd Boehly took over the club just under two years ago after previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The Blues have suffered multiple injuries this season although the club would still expect to be in the top half of the table. They are in danger of a second consecutive season without European football.

Chelsea Supporters' Trust recently said the club is close to "irreversible toxicity" and "the current mood among supporters is critically low".

Fans have chanted the names of Abramovich and legendary former manager Jose Mourinho during recent home games.

Teams above Chelsea on... (in order) Shots (including blocks): Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Everton, Newcastle, Fulham, Brentford Shots (excluding blocks): Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Manchester United, Fulham Shots on target: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Bournemouth Expected goals: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle

"I'm going to support the owners that invest and that arrived to the club in a very difficult situation," said Pochettino, who was hired last summer.

"The intention is very good. The owners are trying to develop a different project to before. Fans need to understand that it's a new project with different ideas.

"What we cannot say is they're not investing and that they don't have good intentions. They are suffering."

Chelsea at the back Joint 12th on clean sheets 14th on expected goals conceded 10th on goals conceded 13th on tackles won 15th on tackles success rate Joint fifth on penalties conceded

The former Tottenham manager continued: "If you look at all the data, in the table we should be in fourth position. But for different reasons, we are not there.

"What the data means is that we are in a good way. In which area do we need to improve? It's things [that will come] with time. We need to compete better, small details. You can only get this with experience with time playing together.

"It's easy to find the data when you want to kill someone. But when the data is good and reflects the team is doing well but for different reasons, we're not getting the results we deserve, [we should] trust in the process."