Richarlison: Ange Postecoglou praises Spurs star's mental health openness

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says Richarlison's openness about his struggles with mental health will benefit others who are seeking help.

Last week, Brazil forward Richarlison discussed how reaching out for psychological help "saved his life".

The 26-year-old added he was at "rock bottom" but therapy helped him to "turn things around".

"It's a credit to him," said Postecoglou. "I think the public aspect of it is a brave decision for him."

Richarlison has scored nine goals in his past 13 Spurs games and has made 48 appearances for his country.

"He has really benefited from the support that does exist, not just for him but for others in the community," Postecoglou added.

"Because he has benefited so directly, I think he's taken on the responsibility of trying to share that around now.

"It always makes more of an impact when it is somebody who is high profile or in a position where we think they shouldn't have any problems or we see it as a sign of weakness when they're looking for help and support.

"There's always a balance to these things. Whether it's [Richarlison] or anyone else, we all have challenges and problems in our lives.

"There's help that you can get out there and it shouldn't hopefully get to the point where it's so overwhelming that it takes over everything else you do.

"Credit to [Richarlison], he's sought help, he's got help - the right help - and now he wants others to benefit from it."

Tottenham are in fifth place in the Premier League table and host Luton Town in the top flight on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton for £60m in the summer of 2022, first highlighted his need to seek help last year after he was pictured in tears while being substituted during Brazil's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia.

He said the reaction was down to "getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system".

In November, he had surgery on a groin injury he had been suffering with for "eight months" and was sidelined for several weeks.

He returned to action in December and his positive form earned him a recall to the Brazil squad - although he did not play in the international friendlies against Spain and England.