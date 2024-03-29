ModernGhana logo
Black Stars will only perform when the right things are done - Hebert Mensah

Renowned football administrator, Hebert Mensah, has raised concerns about the trajectory of football development in Ghana throughout the years.

He asserts that relying on shortcuts for development will inevitably lead to disappointment, citing the recent underwhelming performance of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivovery, where they failed to secure a single victory and were consequently ousted from the tournament.

This year's early exit from the group stage marks Ghana's second consecutive disappointment, following a similar outcome in the previous tournament held in Cameroon.

At the the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars suffered a group phase elimination finishing bottom of their group with just three points.

Speaking at a press conference during the African Games on strategies for sports development in Africa, Mensah questioned the efficacy of the current approach, stating, "If you encounter challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations and then somehow make it to the World Cup through a stroke of luck, it only perpetuates a cycle of disappointment akin to what we witnessed in Ivory Coast."

Unfortunately, Ghana's performance has not seen a significant upturn since then, with the Black Stars managing to secure just one victory in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

