Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu aims to coach Black Stars in the future

A former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has revealed his ambition to coach the senior national team, the Black Stars in the future.

Boadu, who is a former Medeama SC head coach led the Phobians to win five trophies in his two-year stay at the club.

Currently serving as the head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Boadu expressed his eagerness for the Black Stars role in the future.

"I think I want to manage the senior national team the Black Stars just like any other coach," the former Black Satellites head coach told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"But I also believe that will depend on how well I perform with my club", he added.

Boadu won the Ghana Premier League, two FA Cups, the President's Cup, and Super Cup.

The Black Stars are presently under the management of Otto Addo, who recently took over from Chris Hughton.