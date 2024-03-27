ModernGhana logo
Black Stars have not been great before my appointment - Otto Addo calls for more time

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has acknowledged the significant challenge of revitalizing the squad after the international friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

Despite starting with a 2-1 loss to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in his initial matches, Addo remains steadfast in his dedication to rebuilding the team.

Assuming leadership during a period of struggle for the team, which included early exits from successive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Addo stressed the importance of improvement, especially in handling pressure situations, particularly when it comes to finishing chances.

"Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, but I expected this because we were not performing well even before my arrival, so it's a process," remarked Addo.

Looking forward to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Addo is resolute in his determination to overcome recent setbacks and guide the Black Stars toward success.

