2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko management backs 'under pressure' head coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko management has released a statement affirming their unwavering support for under-pressure head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum.

Despite enduring a challenging period marked by four consecutive defeats, which has left the Porcupine Warriors trailing by 10 points from the league's summit, the team's management remains firmly behind Ogum.

While calls for Ogum's removal have surfaced amidst the team's recent struggles, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has issued a resolute vote of confidence in the coach.

During a recent match against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ogum encountered displeasure from fans amid mounting frustrations over the team's diminishing prospects of securing the season's championship title.

"Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains at post, contrary to speculations about his imminent dismissal," the statement affirmed.

"The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation. It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes."

"In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach."

"We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times."

"We also thank you for all the concerns raised as well as your contributions, for which the IMC will give it the needed consideration. In the meantime, we all must unite and have absolute trust in our coaches to reclaim the stride with which we ended the first round."

Asante Kotoko are set to face Bechem United on Saturday, in the Matchday 24 games and will aim to bounce back to winning ways.