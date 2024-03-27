ModernGhana logo
Dealing with injury setbacks has been tough - Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has opened up about the hurdles he faced during his extended period on the sidelines due to injury, spanning almost five months, as he nears a return to full fitness.

Partey, a vital player for both Arsenal and the Ghana national team, experienced a frustrating spell marked by limited appearances. He managed only six Premier League outings for the Gunners this season, two of which were as a substitute after his injury setback.

His absence due to injury had a notable impact, causing him to miss crucial fixtures for both club and country, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast.

However, the Ghanaian midfielder made a promising return to action with brief appearances in Arsenal's convincing 6-0 win against Sheffield United and as a substitute in their subsequent match against Brentford.

Partey spoke candidly about his rehabilitation journey, expressing his eagerness to contribute to the team's success. "It's been tough for me, being sidelined for so long, but now I'm ready to give my all for the team. I'll do whatever I can to lift our performance," he affirmed.

The midfielder underscored his dedication to reclaiming peak fitness and making a positive impact on Arsenal's campaign. "I put in a lot of work during my recovery to get back to the level I need to be. Now, I'm keen to rejoin the team," he added.

With Arsenal currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table after 28 games, level on points with Liverpool, Partey's imminent return to full fitness provides valuable depth to Mikel Arteta's squad as they prepare for a crucial encounter against Manchester City this weekend.

Reflecting on missed opportunities from the previous season, particularly in the latter stages, Partey stressed the importance of maintaining focus and resilience to avoid a repeat scenario.

"Last year, we came very close to achieving our goals. This year, we have a strong squad, and I believe we can achieve great things," he affirmed.

As Arsenal braces for the challenges ahead, Partey's determination to make a significant impact serves as a positive indicator for the team's aspirations in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hosted by defending champions, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

