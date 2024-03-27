2023 African Games: Ghana could have won more medals with proper preparation - LOC Chairman

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games, has expressed his belief that Ghana had the potential to secure even more medals if there had been greater investment in athlete preparation.

Ghana achieved a historic milestone by clinching 69 medals, marking the highest tally in the competition's history and securing sixth place on the medal table.

Despite this remarkable feat, there's a prevailing sentiment that with improved athlete preparation, Ghana could have performed even better.

Numerous athletes voiced concerns about the lack of adequate support during their preparation for the games, attributing it to their subpar performance.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of investing in athlete development. In an interview with Citi TV, he highlighted the responsibility of sports federations in ensuring athletes are adequately prepared for competition.

"While celebrating our commendable achievement, we mustn't lose sight of the fact that more investment in athlete preparation is essential for future success," Dr Ofosu-Asare stated.

"As hosts, it was incumbent upon us to allocate more resources towards the training and development of our athletes."

He emphasized the need for continued investment to elevate Ghana's performance to the next level. "Our success at the African Games demonstrates what we can achieve with proper preparation. However, to reap greater rewards, we must sow the seeds of investment in our athletes," he added.