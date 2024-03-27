ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 African Games: Ghana could have won more medals with proper preparation - LOC Chairman

Football News 2023 African Games: Ghana could have won more medals with proper preparation - LOC Chairman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games, has expressed his belief that Ghana had the potential to secure even more medals if there had been greater investment in athlete preparation.

Ghana achieved a historic milestone by clinching 69 medals, marking the highest tally in the competition's history and securing sixth place on the medal table.

Despite this remarkable feat, there's a prevailing sentiment that with improved athlete preparation, Ghana could have performed even better.

Numerous athletes voiced concerns about the lack of adequate support during their preparation for the games, attributing it to their subpar performance.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of investing in athlete development. In an interview with Citi TV, he highlighted the responsibility of sports federations in ensuring athletes are adequately prepared for competition.

"While celebrating our commendable achievement, we mustn't lose sight of the fact that more investment in athlete preparation is essential for future success," Dr Ofosu-Asare stated.

"As hosts, it was incumbent upon us to allocate more resources towards the training and development of our athletes."

He emphasized the need for continued investment to elevate Ghana's performance to the next level. "Our success at the African Games demonstrates what we can achieve with proper preparation. However, to reap greater rewards, we must sow the seeds of investment in our athletes," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dafeamekpor suit: NDC alleges judicial bias Dafeamekpor suit: NDC alleges judicial bias

3 hours ago

Distribution of textbooks to public schools starts next week — Education Minister Distribution of textbooks to public schools starts next week — Education Ministe...

4 hours ago

Kumasi: All shops to be closed for 6 hours for clean-up exercise Kumasi: All shops to be closed for 6 hours for clean-up exercise

4 hours ago

13th African Games: Well release more rot – Minority 13th African Games: We’ll release more rot – Minority

4 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonooleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘CJ is a pliant accomplice, abettor of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP gover...

4 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonooleft and Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery, gangsterism — Sam George

4 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and Hopeson Adorye ‘Bawumia won't be your chewing stick; take his name out of your mouth’ — Salam M...

4 hours ago

KNUST SRC secures funds to settle fee arrears of over 3,000 need-based students KNUST SRC secures funds to settle fee arrears of over 3,000 need-based students

4 hours ago

We've not been paid since February 2023 — NAFSAG to picket at MoE if arrears are not settled in 14 days ‘We've not been paid since February 2023’ — NAFSAG to picket at MoE if arrears a...

4 hours ago

Awutu Senya East MCE, Anita Love Obo Amisaah Awutu Senya East: Rumours of missing male genitals unfounded — MCE

Just in....
body-container-line