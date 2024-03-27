I will deal with the indiscipline - Otto Addo after three red cards in Black Stars' games against Nigeria and Uganda

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has pledged to address the issue of discipline among his players moving forward.

During their recent friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March, the Black Stars accumulated three red cards and five yellow cards.

Jerome Opoku was ejected from the game against the Super Eagles, while Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu also received red cards in the match against Uganda.

Addo emphasized the importance of channelling the team's aggression into effective gameplay without incurring unnecessary penalties.

"The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard, play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have to address and work on," he stated during the post-game conference following the Uganda match.

Despite the 2-2 draw against Uganda, Addo expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance, particularly in the attacking phase.

He highlighted the need for better chances to be created, especially in the final third, and emphasized the importance of improved finishing.

"The football we played was not good enough," he remarked. "We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better, but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good."

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are set to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Both matches are crucial for the four-time AFCON winners, and Addo is eager to have the full complement of his squad for these important fixtures.