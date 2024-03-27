We could have performed better against Uganda - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has voiced his disappointment following Ghana's 2-2 draw against Uganda.

In their final friendly match against the Cranes at the Stade de Marrakesh, Ghana found themselves deadlocked despite taking the lead twice.

Goals from defender Jerome Opoku and striker Jordan Ayew in the first half were countered by strikes from Steven Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban for Uganda.

Reflecting on the game, Addo expressed dissatisfaction with his team's performance, particularly after their recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria in another friendly encounter.

"We need to move past this. While there were some positive aspects today, the overall performance against Uganda fell short of expectations," remarked the 43-year-old coach.

"We had opportunities to excel... but collectively, our football wasn't up to par. We should've capitalized on more chances," he added.

Ghana now shifts its focus to the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic scheduled for June later this year.